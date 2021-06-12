Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the good reputation of the UAE and the progress that has occurred is thanks to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” His Highness indicated that the name of the UAE has become known in all countries of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum indicated that the notables represent the state, adding: “We want you to represent it in all fields. There are great opportunities for us to be, and the leader does not have to lead an army, and I am trying to have a good reputation in the UAE.” ».

This came in a video posted by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “The good reputation of the UAE and the progress that has become thanks to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the name of the UAE has become known in all countries of the world … You notables represent the state.” We want you to represent it in all fields.. There are great opportunities for us to be, and the leader does not have to lead an army.. The leader says: “I am the leader and I lead my group and lead my work and become a leader, and I am trying to have a good reputation in the UAE, and I hope that you To be one team.