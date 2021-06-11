His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” stressed that “the election of the UAE to membership in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023 reflects its active diplomacy… its international position… and its distinguished development model.”

His Highness added, on his Twitter account, “All thanks to the Emirati diplomatic team led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. We look forward to an active, positive and active membership period in the UN Security Council.”