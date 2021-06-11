His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the election of the UAE to the Security Council for the period 2022-2023 reflects its active diplomacy, its international position and its distinguished development model. His Highness thanked the Emirati diplomatic team led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed .

His Highness indicated that the UAE is looking forward to an active, positive and active membership period in the UN Security Council.



