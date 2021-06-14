His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered urgent humanitarian aid to be directed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a generous humanitarian gesture from His Highness to enable the Congo to overcome the devastating effects of volcanic activity in the city of Goma.

The International Humanitarian City in Dubai flew a relief aid plane from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai to Kigali in Rwanda, to deliver urgent aid to the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo. The plane is carrying 93 metric tons of comprehensive aid for water purification kits from the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot of the United Nations World Food Program, relief materials for shelter and personal protective equipment in cooperation with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, which exited from the warehouses of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. This is to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the city of Goma.

Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City, said, “Thanks to the trusted and continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is able to respond quickly to crises worldwide and help those most in need of those affected in any way. Makan.. The ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has made these humanitarian efforts and emergency aid trips even more important, and the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, along with its members and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, will continue to work at an accelerated pace to serve humanity.”

For his part, Head of the World Fleet and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Logistics Center in Dubai, Ilir Kochage, said: “The IFRC Global Logistics Center in Dubai is responding to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Goma volcanic eruption. By sending aid, including blankets, shelter tools and supplies, food preparation equipment, personal protective equipment, and others, to alleviate the suffering of those affected in this city.

He added: “The International Federation expresses its appreciation for the continuous support provided by the International Humanitarian City and the Government of Dubai, which undoubtedly contributes to alleviating human suffering around the world.”

For his part, Director of the United Nations Emergency Response Center in Dubai, Belkasim Benzaza, said: “Thanks to this assistance sponsored by the International Humanitarian City, the World Food Program – the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Response in Dubai, was able to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian equipment in Kigali to provide access assistance The much-needed safe drinking water was provided to those affected by the recent volcanic activity in the city of Goma.



