The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences has launched a doctoral program in biomedical sciences, which is the first doctoral program launched by the university as part of its continuous efforts to support and promote scientific research in the UAE.

This program was launched, the first of its kind in Dubai, in line with the priorities of the UAE Agenda for Advanced Sciences 2031, which is to build national capacities and face health challenges through a national scientific system. The program was designed to benefit from the scientific components of the university, with a focus on broader topics in the field of biomedical sciences. The program is available to apply. Masters of Science in a related subject such as life sciences or health sciences.

Doctoral students will have the opportunity to work with academics and specialists in the same field, as the program aims to reconcile the students’ research interests with the specializations of the academic staff from the first day.

Research and studies will also be conducted in the university’s advanced and newly equipped laboratories, as well as modern research facilities at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences Center for Biomedical Research, with the support of the Al Jalila Foundation for Medical Research.

Research covers a wide range of topics including the genetic background of developmental and reproductive diseases, cancer biology, diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, pharmacology, non-coding RNA, stem cell biology and tissue engineering.

The Vice President for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Zaid Al-Baqa’in, said, “One of our main objectives is to train and nurture scientific competencies and support research in health and biomedical sciences in the UAE, where mastering the various experiences and skills is one of the components of a successful researcher, and this is what the program will achieve, which allows students to benefit from the expertise Academic and research staff at the university in various fields of medical and biomedical sciences.

For his part, the Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at the University, Prof. Stéphane de Plessis, said, “Research reinforces our vision to become a global hub specialized in innovative and comprehensive health education research and education. The PhD program provides an advanced research environment that provides graduate students with a solid foundation in the field of biomedical sciences through A variety of study programs plus extensive training in laboratory research and independent research projects.

In order to attract the best local talent, the university offers full scholarships to postgraduate students of various nationalities who are interested in pursuing a PhD program. The university also offers 50 percent funded scholarships to a group of students applying to the master’s program of all nationalities to support and encourage researchers in the biomedical sciences.

The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences has extended the deadline for applying for a master’s program in Biomedical Sciences until June 30.



