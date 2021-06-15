His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the UAE Genome Program Council headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The council will work on managing, supervising, and managing the work of the Emirati genome program in the country and introducing it into the health care systems, in a way that supports the provision of world-class health care and limits the spread of genetic disorders.



