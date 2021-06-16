Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, reviewed the Statistical Book for the year 2020 issued by the Fujairah Statistics Center.

This came during his reception yesterday at his office, Dr. Ibrahim Saad, Director of Fujairah Statistics Center, on the occasion of the release of the 24th issue of the Statistical Yearbook 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi listened to a detailed explanation of the sections of the statistical book, which included 15 sections of the main statistics of the institutions and departments of the government of the Emirate of Fujairah.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed on the most prominent surveys carried out by the center for the current year and the strategy of the center that it will follow in completing the new survey project on the population registry census of the Emirate of Fujairah. His Highness stressed the use of the best modern tools in statistical work in accordance with international indicators, with the need for local departments to submit their statistical data to the Statistics Center with accuracy to serve the emirate.