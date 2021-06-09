Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, praised the support provided by the wise leadership in the country to science and education and its tireless pursuit to achieve leadership and innovation in the field of sustainable higher education, and to contribute to the preparation of distinguished students in their fields of specialization, including Serves the community at the local and international levels.

This came during the attendance of His Highness, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the graduation ceremony of the 50th batch of students from the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, where His Highness honored the graduates of the batch of 31 male and female graduates, from the branches of the colleges, and blessed them for their scientific achievement, and wished them continued excellence and success. .

His Highness said: The institutions of higher education in the Emirate of Fujairah have taken important steps in the field of developing the quality of higher education in all scientific disciplines under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and keenness to enhance the role of the university in transferring knowledge and skills to serve the community in accordance with standards Quality and efficiency.