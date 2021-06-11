Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed on the strategic plans and objectives of the Fujairah Center for Geographical Information Systems and the development projects it is working on. This came when His Highness received, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, Dr. Ahmed Al-Murshidi, Director of the Fujairah Geographic Information Systems Center and the center’s work team. His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the center’s work strategies and development work that has been accomplished since its establishment. The current and future plans and projects that have been implemented were reviewed. It works on it, in addition to presenting the new executive regulations of the center and its most important provisions.

His Highness directed the necessity of achieving complementarity of work in implementing GIS projects and making them available in a safe manner that enables service agencies to benefit from them and keep pace with global changes in them in accordance with best practices and international standards. The meeting was attended by Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.