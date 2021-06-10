Athletics The Muleño runs at 12:50 a brilliant career in the Florence Diamond League, where Ingebrigtsen lowers the best European mark Mohamed Katir. / LV

Mohamed Katir is insurance. The Moroccan-born Muleño once again showed his good form on Thursday, after setting a new Spanish record of 5,000 meters, by signing a time of 12.50.79 at the Golden Gala in Florence, the third scoring round of the Diamond League. . Katir, who already won the first race held in the English city of Gateshead, lowered the previous national record held by Aelemayehu Bezabeh by almost 7 seconds [12.57.25] since June 2010.

This new best time allowed Katir to finish fourth in a test in which the Norwegian Ingebrigtsen won with a time of 12.48.45, a new European record, and in the Katir he beat the world record holder, the Ugandan Cheptegei, who finished sixth.