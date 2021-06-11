His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that “the election of the UAE today to membership in the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023… embodies the world’s confidence in Emirati politics and the efficiency and effectiveness of its diplomatic system.”

His Highness added, in his account on Twitter, “Based on the principles and values ​​on which it was founded, the UAE will continue its responsibility to consolidate peace, cooperation and development on the international arena.”