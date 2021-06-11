His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the UAE’s election today to the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023 embodies the world’s confidence in Emirati politics, and the efficiency and effectiveness of its diplomatic system.

His Highness said on his Twitter account: “The UAE’s election today to the UN Security Council for the period from 2022-2023 embodies the world’s confidence in Emirati politics, and the efficiency and effectiveness of its diplomatic system… And based on the principles on which it was founded, the UAE will continue its responsibility to consolidate peace, cooperation and development. on the international scene.



