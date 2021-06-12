His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the visit of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to the UAE, which comes within the framework of the two sides’ keenness to develop prospects for bilateral cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

His Highness and His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani discussed, during the meeting, relations of cooperation between the UAE, brotherly Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, especially in many economic, investment, development, humanitarian and health fields.

The meeting dealt with the developments of the “Corona” pandemic in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the efforts and cooperation of the two sides to reduce its repercussions on the humanitarian and economic levels.

His Highness and His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani also exchanged views on the overall developments and developments in the region and the efforts made in this regard.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

On the Iraqi side, it was attended by His Excellency Fawzi France Toma, Head of the Office of the Presidency of the Region, His Excellency Falah Mustafa Bakr, Adviser to the President of the Region, and His Excellency Dr. Muzaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the State.