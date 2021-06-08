His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The strategy of cultural and creative industries, which was launched by Department of Culture and Tourism In 2019 – to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural and creative center that attracts, embraces and supports talented individuals and creative companies, to contribute to accelerating the Emirate’s path towards achieving its ambition to become a leading regional center for the production and export of cultural and creative content.”

Muhammed Mubarak

He continued: “By bringing together the cultural and creative industries under one umbrella, the department will be able to achieve synergy and harmony between the culture, tourism and creativity sectors in the emirate, in addition to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination rich in advanced facilities, distinguished talents, and sustainable opportunities.”

His Excellency added: “We consider the cultural and creative industries to be a strong driver of economic diversification in Abu Dhabi and basic pillars of its identity, and the emirate’s leadership will work to advance all areas of this sector, beyond the borders of the emirate and into global communities.”