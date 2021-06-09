The reduction of construction times, the certainty in work deadlines and control over product quality finished are highly desirable attributes that can be achieved with construction processes “off site”, In workshop.

Various systems, particularly metallic ones, come into play this category characterized by the integral modulation of the project.

In the current context, these characteristics take on a new value. Thus, the hospital modules manufactured in record time and assembled in 48 hours on site for expand attention span at the beginning of the pandemic.

Idero Arquitectura is one of the companies that developed hospital modules. Then he capitalized on his experience and targeted other niches by creating SUMBox, a satellite module to expand a home without work on the site and get, for example, a space for teleworking.

Now add the Hotel SUMbox, a premium housing module, designed for quick installation and immediate delivery (permanent stock or 60/90 days of production).

Hotel SUMbox, delivered with available stock and can be paid for by leasing (Idero)

“It is ideal to generate a complementary business to the current one. A winery with a restaurant that incorporates five SUMboxes and begins to offer a hotel experience to its customers, or a hostel on the Argentine coast that can rent a nearby lot “, exemplifies the company, which also offers them for leasing (payment in installments with the income generated by the same undertaking).

Houses by catalog

With the idea of ​​simplifying access to this type of fast and efficient constructions, Barbieri (with the advice of Consul Steel) and Tiernum developed the project and technical documentation of 16 housing prototypes in Steel Frame.

The service includes the architecture plans and calculation memory, plus workshop and assembly plans. That is, everything necessary to apply for a building permit in a municipality and to commission the work to a builder.



To develop the Consul Steel prototypes divided the country into four geographic zones. “The structural calculation has the most unfavorable considerations in terms of wind, snow and earthquake.

In this way, we instantly provide the already standardized documentation, the corresponding detailed engineering according to the city where the prototype will be located ”, they highlight. If the user needs it, they also provide the contact details of the nearest constructor.

The Quartz model, for example, has 50 m2 (2 bedrooms) and its Complete documentation costs 8,500 pesos (on promotion). All models and prices can be consulted in the Web page.

A restaurant in 72 hours

Arcos Dorados, which operates the McDonald’s firm in the country, is building in the sector of Alto Avellaneda parking the local number 220 of the chain. The new 400 m2 restaurant is made up of nine modules that were installed on site in 72 hours.



Local of 400 m2 of Mac Donald’s in Alto Avellaneda.

Like the previous cases, the modules are of easy transport and assembly, flexible, expandable and relocatable.

Unimod (Grupo Azzo) manufactured the modules in its industrial plant in Ezeiza, with a strict process and quality control under various ISO standards. At the same time, the civil works of on-site foundations.

“Is overlapping tasks is one of the keys to the system”, Explains the company. The building arrived completely finished at the work, even with the furniture. With which it was possible to reduce the number of trucks and personnel within the work.



Nine modules were brought up with the furniture installed.

The structure was made in standard hot rolled steel profiles. And calculated to withstand the stresses suffered by the building during transport and lifting, comparable to those of an earthquake.

The deep-drawn installations and paneling is completed at the factory, just like the coatings. According to your estimates, construction times were reduced by 60% and energy efficiency was increased by 50%.

