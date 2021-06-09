Loki will finally reach Disney Plus. This series of the MCU continues the villain’s story after in Avenges: Endgame escape. However, there was a detail that sparked controversy on the internet, in the most recent advance published in Twitter We are confirmed to be gender-fluid trans.

Even though this decision of Disney It seems surprising, it is consistent with the comics. The novel Loki: Where Mischief Lies from Mackenzi lee, which launched in early 2019, openly portrays you as pansexual and gender-fluid. However, this did not stop the anger of fans who called it ridiculous and forced inclusion this revelation.

Why did Loki’s gender identity upset his fans?

The gender identity of this character is evident in various comics, Young Avengers volume 2, Loki Agent of Asgard volume 1, volume 3 Y Unbeatable Squirrel Girl 7 and 8 (Volume 1). In the series, her female version will be interpreted by Sophia di Martino and his masculine form will continue to be played by Tom Hiddleston.

Even within the world of Marvel, his father recognizes him as his son and daughter simultaneously. This aspect of Loki takes part in the Norse myth that you can change your shape, gender, gender expression, and even get pregnant.

Despite this, there were several annoyed fans who claimed to Disney about this detail. And they even pointed out inclusive and ridiculous this representation of Loki.

Many of these comments showed the transphobia of their angry fans that one of their favorite villains is openly trans. However, this was pointed out by other people in the fandom who reviled his ignorance of LokiEither in the comics or in the myth:

What is it like to be gender-fluid trans?

Something that also genre conflict and teasing about Loki was the term fluid gender. In his arrest letter, he shows Sex: fluid. But what does this mean? That your gender identity is fluid. The Harvard University, explain that gender identity is your own personal recognition of your gender (male, female or non-binary gender).

In the case of Loki, can transition other genders to freedom (male, female or others) as well as their gender expression (clothing, physique, voice, etc.). Your sentient gender changes your entire being, unlike gender-fluid trans people who can transition, whether or not their physical expression changes.

People took advantage to make fun of ‘forced inclusion’

As we mentioned, there were other people within the community of Marvel who took the opportunity to create memes about it. Making references to the original material of Loki, both as a character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as from Norse mythology:

