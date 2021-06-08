Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, director of the Elderly Services Center in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, revealed that the department has dealt with many requests for home care services for the benefit of senior citizens, people with disabilities, mental patients and their families in homes at the city level of Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Kalba. , Hamriyah, Al Dhaid, Madame, Al Bataeh and Maliha, from the beginning of this year until last May in order to reduce the number of visitors to hospitals and their facilities in order to preserve their health.

She added that 35 mobile units were allocated to carry out home visits to cases registered at the Center for the Elderly Services, including parents of senior citizens, bedriddens, psychiatric patients and the disabled, providing health services, delivering medicines, and continuous coordination with sitters and escorts to guide them on how to measure pressure or sugar, and provide the dose of medication according to The recommended ones, in addition to providing daily instructions and consultations through the phone call from the social worker and checking on their condition.

She noted that the center provides home vaccination for senior citizens, the disabled, psychiatric patients and their families, where the necessary measures are taken at the required speed in accordance with the plans that have been developed in order to provide the vaccine to this category of society and ensure that they enjoy adequate protection from exposure to the Corona virus, in addition to providing home physiotherapy sessions for those who Their necessary need requires the continuity of treatment sessions in accordance with the health and precautionary measures followed, and recommended by the doctor.

She pointed to the attention given to parents by senior citizens living alone, and the exclusive services provided to them, represented in the provision of food and daily meals, in addition to helping them to bring their requirements from shopping centers, and providing continuous social programs that contribute to their social integration, and providing house cleaning services. The elderly and garden care, in addition to transportation and transportation services in the event that it is necessary to visit hospitals or health centers and organize their appointments and reviews.

The department receives all requests to provide the service via the hotline 800700, the website https://sssd.shj.ae/, or the WhatsApp service via the number 065015995.