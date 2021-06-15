The America’s Cup 2020 It already started last weekend and most of the national teams have their players who are active in the Old Continent, although several have in their squads elements that do play in South America, as well as others who participate in CONCACAF tournaments. like Liga MX or the Major League Soccer.
Here we show you the footballers of the MLS who are playing the longest tournament in the world:
The Chilean forward arrived at Portland Timbers on January 26, 2020 as a loan, from Pumas, but they finally ended up buying his letter.
With The Timbers the tournament was made MLS is Back 2020.
The Colombian was signed by the Portland Timbers on January 2, 2020, after having been in the Athletic Mineiro from Brazil.
The Predator has eight touchdowns and three assists in 37 games.
The Ecuadorian central defender joined the Seattle Sounders on May 9, 2020, from Barcelona of Guayaquil of his country.
With The Green Delusion has been awarded a MLS Cup Y two MLS Supporters Shield.
The Ecuadorian left-back militates in Los Angeles FC, club which he chose over the Barcelona Y Ajax, after his good participation in the 2019 U-20 World Cup.
Since December 28, 2018, the Ecuadorian midfielder sealed his signature with the Orlando City, after being part of several processes with their selection in minor categories and showing good qualities with the Independent of the Valley.
Candy was acquired by the Chicago Fire in March 2020 for a sum of 4.3 million dollars, from the Velez Sarsfield.
Before putting on the national team shirt Paraguay, the midfielder wore the colors of The Albiceleste.
The Peruvian goalkeeper was transferred to Orlando City on January 17, 2020, although since 2019 he had already come to defend the three posts, after saying goodbye to the Lima Alliance.
In 2020 he was decorated as the Best player from The Lions.
As of 2017, the Peruvian central defender defends the cause of New York City FC, after having played in Spain with Real Sociedad and the Numantia, while he has been with his team since 2013.
The Peruvian plays as a left back with the San Jose Earthquakes, being one of the starters of the squad, and with his national squad he has been since the sub-20 processes.
With the Philadelphia Union there is the Venezuelan midfielder, who has already made a MLS Supporters Shield in 2020.
The Venezuelan defender was active in the Aberdeen Scotland, but was loaned out with the Atlanta United, where it has earned a spot as of February this year.
Known as El Novillo, the Venezuelan midfielder wears the colors of New York Red Bulls, to which he arrived since February 2018, raising up to now a MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2018.
The midfielder belongs to DC United since 2018.
His debut with the national team Red wine It happened on June 3, 2017.
After passing through the football of Portugal and France, the forward arrived with the Nashville SC in 2020, loaned by the Porto, adding up to now four annotations in twelve commitments.
Since 2017 the Venezuelan striker has been with him Atlanta United, being part of the best stage of the club by adding three titles, also received the award of the Most valuable Player, All-Time Top Scorer in a Season Y Golden Boot, all in 2018.
Before wearing the coat of the Toronto fc, The Venezuelan winger went through the football of Chile and Brazil, apart from being runner-up in the U-20 World Cup in 2017.
