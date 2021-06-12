It has come to pass. The play “The Wonderful Georgian” with the participation of Instagram star Olga Buzova, which was judged and judged long before the premiere, finally took place. Contrary to expectations, the walls of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater did not collapse and the angry shadows of the greats did not appear. Maybe because they laughed in their Empyrean before losing the ability to move.

After The Wonderful Georgian, admirers of the newly-minted actress’s media talent should throw dislikes on the creators of the production. So the most furious haters could not humiliate their idol. The girl, unable to speak, sing and move, was simply shown in its original quality, without any preliminary processing. But a scene is not a cinematography, where you can transform an object with a frame format, dubbing, and editing. And if a non-professional is invited for the hype, do something with him, especially Olga is a stubborn person and, as she says, from the age of 16 she dreamed of a stage. Perhaps, teachers of speech, vocals, stage movements would help her, and not the announcements of artistic director Eduard Boyakov, who wrote Buzova as the heiress of Andy Warhol. In fact, the girl, hiding behind postmodernism, was left to fend for herself, and even peppercorns were added.

Bella Chantal hums to herself (this is the name of her heroine), and the gendarme captain loudly declares: “Complete failure!” Laughter in the audience, although we are not talking about Bella, but about the Batumi police. Another episode: a man comes to the hotel (Bella is right there, singing), and the receptionist says: take the number upstairs, you can’t hear singing there. The audience laughs again. And so with every appearance of the character. Is this laugh softer, as it were? – physiological sense: as if they came to the Cabinet of Curiosities to admire a bearded woman. If this is the main goal of inviting Buzova to the theater, then it has been achieved. The Moscow Art Theater named after Gorky, having exposed such an “actress”, can consider himself a fighter against vulgarity.

With the exception of Buzova, the tragicomedy about young Stalin is not bad, and if you cut it down, it will get even better. The plot revolves around the events of the beginning of the last century, when the former seminarian Soso Dzhugashvili (actor of the Theater in the South-West Giorgi Iobadze) comes to Batum to engage in revolutionary struggle. Robberies, robberies, murders, love affairs and feasts against the backdrop of the picturesque southern scenery are interspersed with the appearances of Lenin in an invariable cap. Ilyich reads out fragments of his works. What kind of work, clarifies the accompanying Nadezhda Krupskaya in round glasses. It is mainly about revolutionary violence and the right of the proletariat to destroy everyone who stands in its way. And the reading begins with the famous letter to the congress, where Lenin proposed to free his comrade-in-arms from the leadership of the party, explaining that Stalin was too rude. Raised a monster and was horrified.

The brutality of the concept is softened by an extensive musical and dance component. Georgian polyphony and male dances are breathtaking. A Russian romance could also be mentioned here (without it, the revolutionary Bella, working under the guise of a cabaret singer, does not appear), but it did not happen: he destroyed Buzova’s vocal harmonious musical drama. However, what can’t you do for the sake of viewers’ attention and box office potential. Moreover, the invitation to the performance not of a professional actor, but of a social phenomenon is not a new technique.

Dmitry Bykov played Shuisky in Dmitry Krymov’s Boris. Ksenia Sobchak played Matchmaker in The Marriage of the Theater of Nations. Anastasia Volochkova, Vladimir Zhirinovsky were noted as actors in the School of Modern Play in different years, and Alexander Kibovsky still appears in a play about Pushkin. Even the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater, where artistic director Sergei Zhenovach seemed to be absorbed in high art, showed “The Star of Your Period”, composed and played by Renata Litvinova in the spirit of standard gloss. As for the “Miraculous Georgian”, he caused a wave of fantasies in social networks. Stalin, users believe, could be played by rapper Morgenstern, and Lenin by tick-toker Danya Milokhin. But artistic director Boyakov is unlikely to go for it. Acting ensemble of them obviously will not work, and such stars should not “kill” each other. Their mission is to be aggressively present in the public eye. They caught a HYIP – and sank into oblivion.

Author – Doctor of Arts, Professor, Editor of the Department of Culture of the newspaper “Izvestia”

