In Russia, 53 million social media accounts are under the influence of destructive content, 9.5 million of which belong to children or adolescents. The head of the Safe Internet League Ekaterina Mizulina, daughter of Senator Elena Mizulina, announced this at a meeting of the Public Chamber of Russia for the Protection of Children from Dangerous Internet Content, RBC reports.

According to her, experts consider this spread of destructive things on the Internet to be a planned campaign. The purpose of their actions, Mizulina noted, is to politicize young people and take them to the streets for protest actions.

She stressed that the danger is increasing. Back in 2018, only 41 million accounts were under the influence of destructive content, 5 million of which belonged to minors. Thus, the situation has worsened almost twofold.

The Safe Internet League believes that every second child is exposed to “active destructive influences.” By him, Mizulina means calls for participation in actions unauthorized by the authorities, propaganda of organizations recognized as extremist, as well as propaganda of shootings, drug addiction, Nazism and weapons.

Other roundtable participants agreed with the growing problems on the Internet. Thus, the deputy Inga Yumasheva pointed out that destructive content deals a direct blow to demography, and its main task is to destroy traditional values.

At the moment, the head of the league is sure, in Russia about 200 bloggers are engaged in the promotion of drugs, and not one or two, for which applications were submitted. By them, among other things, Mizulina understands the video blogger and journalist Yuri Dudya.

The materials of the administrative case on drug propaganda in an interview with Dudy came to the Zyuzinsky District Court of Moscow this week.