In Bad Orb near Hanau, a man disappears from a residential facility. The police asked the population for help in finding the missing person.

Bad Orb – The police have been looking for William Musoke Jablonski for a few days. The 50-year-old disappeared on Thursday (June 3rd, 2021) around 7 p.m. from a residential facility in Bad Orb Hanau*, he has been missing since then. Due to an illness, he is disoriented, as the police announced.

The missing person lived on Alzenauer Strasse in Rodenbach until April of this year. He was last seen on Taunusstrasse in Bad Orb. Jablonski speaks English, French and Dutch and is often supposed to carry a newspaper with him. The police released a description of the man:

Dark complexion

Short dark and frizzy hair

1.73 meters tall

slim

dressed in khaki pants and sports shoes

Missing near Hanau: Police are looking for a 50-year-old man

The police are asking the population for help in finding the missing man. Information on the whereabouts of William Musoke Jablonski can be obtained from the Gelnhausen criminal police on 06051 827-0 or any other police station.

In another missing person case from the region, the police were able to report a success: A 13-year-old from Bad Soden-Salmünster near Hanau has turned up again. The boy did not come home from school before. (spr) * op-online.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.