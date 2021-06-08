ofChristian incense shut down

After an argument, a man disappears with two children and three dogs. Since then he has been considered missing, there is no trace of him.

Gelnhausen – A family quarrel broke out in an apartment in Gelnhausen near Hanau on Saturday (June 5th, 2021). Since then, a man and two children have disappeared without a trace. The police are asking for help in finding the missing person.

The officers are currently looking for André Trommer (38), Gisele Girard (11) and Maurice Girad (6). André Trommer is about 1.75 meters tall, is bald and has a full brown beard. He is usually dressed in fan uniforms from Eintracht Frankfurt and a hat. Gisele Girard is about four feet tall and probably wearing jeans and black sneakers. Maurice Girard is about four feet tall and probably wearing sweatpants (camouflage), a dinosaur shirt and sneakers.

Missing case near Hanau: husband and two children from Gelnhausen disappeared

The missing live with the children’s mother on the street “Zum Warttum” in Gelnhausen, not far from Hanau. According to the police, there were disagreements in the family on Saturday. The man, two children, and three Chihuahuas then left the apartment unnoticed.

They were last seen on Saturday night. They have been missing since Sunday. The police are faced with a riddle and are taking pertinent information on 06051 827-0. (chw)

