Two little girls are missing in Tenerife, the children are said to have been kidnapped by their own father. Now the police have found a body.

All Spain* fears for two small children: Two girls are missing in the Canary Islands, who were presumably kidnapped by their own father. The children are one-year-old Anna and six-year-old Olivia Gimeno Zimmermann, the sisters had disappeared at the end of April. Now there is a sad certainty: The police have it Body of one of the girls missing in Tenerife recovered from the seareported costanachrichten.com *.

An international arrest warrant for child kidnapping has been issued against his father Tomás Gimeno. The parents are separated, on April 27 the mother of the girls, Beatriz Zimmermann, filed a complaint in Tenerife because the father of Olivia and Anna had not brought the children back as agreed. In the meantime, the police have found the father’s boat drifting on the Atlantic – empty. The girls’ father had previously been seen loading several bags into the boat at the port. *costanews.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.