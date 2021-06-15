L’Island of the Famous came to an end with the triumph of Awed. Although the youtuber was still one of the most loved characters, in this edition several characters have left their mark. One of these is definitely the ex pupa de la pupa and the nerd Miryea Stable. The Pupa was among the most popular competitors thanks to its sunshine and his sincerity.

Source: Mediaset

This time, it was she who revealed a curious background on the experience in Honduras once she returned to Italy. And he did it on his Instagram profile where he posted a long comment on his experience on the island, also revealing a hitherto unknown background.

Miryea was one of the competitors who lost the most weight: 10 kilos. She had landed on the island with a weight of 64 kilos, when she was eliminated in weighing a good 54. In her long post once her weight was revealed, the young influencer also made a unprecedented revelation behind the scenes of the reality show Channel 5. Miryea he revealed that every Monday shortly before the live broadcast from the palapa some doctors kept the weight of the castaways under control by making them weigh.

Miryea Stabile revealed what happened every Monday before the episode in the palapa

“Before the episode there were doctors who weighed and checked our weights” – he revealed.

Source: Mediaset

But it did not end there because he declared that the number was covered and kept hidden from the castaways who could not thus know their real weight at that moment. “Every Monday there was this famous weighbridge but we never saw it, we didn’t know how much we weighed” – the words of the Stabile.

Source: Instagram

Truly a new background never revealed before that still makes us understand the organization behind the program with the castaways who, despite hunger and weight loss, are still permanently kept under medical observation.