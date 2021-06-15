Barcelona have tonight at the Palau (22:00, #Vamos), with a thousand fans surrounding it, a date with history: one triumph from winning the Endesa League, from recovering the throne that has resisted him since 2014. Seven years have passed and in that time he has seen how Baskonia, Valencia and Madrid were crowned up to four times. The Catalans can return to the fore and close with outstanding what would be their best course since the Euroleague conquered in 2010, although the 2 + 1 of San Emeterio left them without ACB. In case of victory, the current season would be even better than the last one with a culé double in the League and Cup, 2010-2011, because then it was left out of the Final Four of Sant Jordi and now it comes from contesting the title to Efes. On the pedestal, yes, the triplet of the 2002-03 continues with Jasikevicius short. And Bodiroga, Fucka, Navarro, Dueñas …

The 2014 League, that of Madrid’s records, ended with a merengue collapse after losing the European final to Maccabi and an unexpected triple by Lampe brought glory to Barça at the Palau (1-3 without court advantage). Only Abrines remains from that team After returning from the NBA and there are already six editions of disappointments that must be contextualized, because Barcelona won in the third national league in 1959, then they spent 21 blank seasons (pun intended, 19 wins for Madrid and two for Joventut) and He reigned again in 1981 with Solozábal, Epi and Sibilio. As well, Starting in the 80s, the Catalans never passed more than four championships without a jackpot (the two largest droughts, 1990-94 and 2004-08). Now the count has been raised to six, a historical urgency as he aspires to a change of cycle.

“We can repeat victory at the Palau”, says Tavares



Since Campazzo left with the Super Cup under his arm, Jasikevicius’s men have led 5-1 in direct duelsAlthough the only white victory came at the Palau two months ago to secure the league leadership. “We have won there and we can repeat again”says Tavares. Of course. Madrid, even with a lower squad, and more so with the loss of Laprovittola (doubt for this second round), can stand up to anyone. We saw him against the European champion, whom he pushed to the limit, until the last seconds of the fifth match.

Fine-tune your aim, inner game and rebound, the tricks of Tavares, Poirier and a Garuba that must appear in front of a Mirotic who chokes, are the main arguments of the Real. Y Alocen, that with his 20 years and despite his very low shooting percentages, is the best of yours in the +/- (the difference between the points for and against him on the court). Rhythm and legs before the obvious problems to generate game. In fact, his fourth foul on Sunday as soon as the second half began, just before Higgins was shown, broke Madrid. You know, 26 points from Cory, 14 without failure in a third quarter that opened a definitive gap. Gasol also played a key role in the full demonstration of Tavares, while Kuric is the king of +/-, +21 with him on the court on Sunday and +11 on average in all qualifying rounds.

Even though it will be Barça’s 90th duel this season (87 his rival), the tenth in the last 19 days, arrives fresher and less punished by injuries, which can be vital to June 15th. “You have to go with great humility”says Mirotic. Higgins tore the enemy to shreds in the second half, when his team scored 56 points compared to 33 in the first period, but he also decided on the great collective defense that left Laso’s men at a poor 34% shooting from the field. Championship match: culé title or return to the Palace on Thursday.