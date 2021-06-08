The regional government announced this Tuesday that the lawyers of the president, Fernando López Miras, will present this same day a Complaint for illegitimate interference in personal privacy and violation of secrecy in communications after the information published by the digital newspaper infoLibre in which it is indicated that Miras would have mediated last April to carry out a surgical operation to which a relative of the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, had to undergo. From the Community they assure that the information is “absolutely false”. The content is based on a photograph of López Miras’ mobile phone screen, during a plenary session in the Regional Assembly, in which a fragment of a WhatsApp conversation is captured. The aforementioned media assumes that it was not only interested in when Egea’s relative would be operated, but that it would have mediated to have it done.

“Good morning, the intervention is going to be scheduled on Tuesday the 20th in the afternoon,” were the words of López Miras. «Cojonudo», answered García Egea, according to infoLibre. In relation to this matter, the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, pointed out in his social networks that “they skipped the age groups to vaccinate their friends and they skipped the surgical waiting lists to carry out a family operation”, at the same time time that requested the resignation of García Egea “if it is proven that there was a favorable treatment. Health must be the same for all. For his part, the leader of the Murcian Socialists also pointed out on Twitter that “the PP acts as if the Region were its farmhouse. Using the government to privilege your own is also political corruption. They demonstrated their lack of scruples by sneaking into vaccination in front of the elderly and people at risk. And they do it again. It is unworthy.

Community sources deny that there was a favorable treatment and insist on the illegality of the publication of that telephone conversation, without the permission of either of the two interlocutors. “As is known, access by a third party, and its recording, without consent or judicial authorization, of private conversations between two people, and their capture by technical devices, not only constitutes an illegitimate intrusion into personal privacy with violation of the fundamental rights to the secrecy of communications and to personal and family privacy, but, additionally, it constitutes a crime of discovery of secrets, typified in art. 197 of the Penal Code “, they add from the Community. From San Esteban they maintain that the disclosure of this content also constitutes a crime. The Penal Code additionally sanctions as an aggravated type the dissemination of data that affect health.