The president of the regional government, Fernando Lopez Miras, ensures that it is not “on the table” the possibility of advance the second dose of AstraZeneca for the population aged 60 to 69 years because «there has only been one case of the Indian variant that has not had any type of contact in the Region of Murcia and that is no longer in the Community, so no community transmission».

López Miras answered in this way when asked about the fact that in the Community of Madrid there is already talk of community transmission of the Indian variant and the second dose of AstraZeneca is being considered for the population aged 60 to 69 years.

López Miras pointed out that in the Region of Murcia, at the moment, this strategy is not being planned. However, he acknowledged that If this community transmission occurred or cases of the Indian variant were detected, the vaccination process would be advanced. “But, in principle, it is not on the table because there is no case of the Indian variant in the Region or transmission of this variant,” he has settled.

Flexibility of measures



In a contact with the media and when asked if it is raised make measures more flexible for next Monday such as bar consumption or nightlife hours, López Miras stressed that the Region is one of the «safest communities in Spain today thanks to the fact that, from the first moment, we have followed the recommendations of the experts in Epidemiology and Public Health ».

“As the formula has worked and has brought us here with the best results in Spain, we have to continue using it”, according to López Miras, who recalls that restrictions until June 18 are endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU).

“We will meet next Monday, we will see what the situation is and, depending on the epidemiological situation, we will make decisions,” he confirmed. When asked about the Covid certificate, López Miras believes that it is more prudent to wait until Monday for the Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, to give more details about it.