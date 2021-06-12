The president of the PP of the Region of Murcia and regional president, Fernando López Miras, who intervened in the closing of the act of the PP ‘2 Years of Governments in Freedom’, assured Pablo Casado in Cartagena: “We will give you an absolute majority in the Region of Murcia in 2023”.

López Miras made these statements surrounded by mayors and representatives of the PP from all over Spain, among whom was the secretary general of the party, Teodoro Garcia Egea, and Casado himself. “Three thousand years doing Spain,” said López Miras about Cartagena, to highlight that two years ago “two brave women decided that a city council in a city like Cartagena could not be governed by insult, violence and machismo.”

“They decided that it had to be governed by good sense, dialogue and commitment, and we have to be proud of that.” The president of the Murcian PP specified that, although there were two brave women, “only one party was the one that believed in it, the PP.”

López Miras highlighted everything that the Region has to be “One of the benchmarks of the Mediterranean”, and how before the pandemic, it was the third community that grew the most, the third that created the most jobs and, together with Madrid, the community with the lowest taxes. “We could say that Murcia has taken charge during the pandemic of supermarkets and homes in Spain were full”, and that has been possible, “thanks to an infrastructure such as the Tajo-Segura Transfer.”

For López Miras, “expectations are promising, but it would be more promising if he did not put us on the road”, referring to the Government of Spain, which he accused of “abandoning” citizens during “the greatest pandemic”, of going up taxes and, “without dialogue” cut off a structure like the Tajo-Segura, “which waters more than 50 million trees.”

«It cannot be that Cartagena does not have the arrival of the AVE scheduled, nor that we have foreseen the date of the link of the Region with Almería », criticized the leader of the Murcian PP, who he used irony to call Pedro Sánchez “ungrateful”: “How can it be that a man who goes everywhere by helicopter is against Juan de la Cierva”. For this reason, he asked Pablo Casado for help, “so that the memory of the Spaniards who have made this country bigger is not erased.”

The lace, for López Miras, was the motion of censure, “Forged in the sewers, just to exchange chairs, that’s what the PSOE was in at the worst moment of the pandemic.” At this point, he wanted to thank Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the PP, “without you nothing would have been possible”, for the negotiations he undertook to frustrate that motion.

And in that thread, the Murcian leader wanted to cite the Spring Barometer carried out by the University of Murcia, where the majority of the voters of the PSOE and Cs have shown themselves against the Motion of Censorship, and where the majority of Murcians are in favor of the reunification of the center right, “everything else is not security”, López Miras asserted. Finally, in relation to the polls and barometers that speak that the Murcian PP is a deputy of the absolute majority, López Miras told Pablo Casado, “in 2023 we will give you the absolute majority in the Region of Murcia.”

“The pandemic has taken its toll on bad rulers”



The secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, assured that the pandemic “has taken its toll on the bad rulers” but Has “strengthened” party leaders such as mayors of large cities. García Egea, who began his speech at the meeting by welcoming Noelia Arroyo, the new mayor of Cartagena, stressed that this Saturday marks two years of “governments in freedom”, a pact reached by the councils governed by the PP .

«You are the face of the more than 2,000 mayors who carry the PP flag to all corners of Spain. The management of the pandemic has taken its toll on bad rulers, such as the Government of Spain and other socialist regional presidents, and has reinforced PP leaders like you, “he said. “It is a luxury, Noelia, to start your errand on a date like today,” remarked the ‘popular’ leader.

The newly appointed mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, was in charge of opening the round table, “as an example of consensus” and for having made “an exemplary pact two years ago,” said García Egea. In his first words, he thanked Fernando López Miras “my great ally in the Region” and “the entire ‘popular’ family for having made it possible for me to take office today as mayor.” He thanked Casado for “making the PP available to Cartagena from day one,” for understanding “that a stable government had to be formed for the city in the face of the alternative that José López was supposed to govern.”

«To my partner in government, Ana Belén CastejónThey did not give him the same option as me. They gave her the choice between Cartagena and her party, and she chose Cartagena, “said Arroyo, who remarked,” She was betrayed by her party. ” For its part, Azcón stressed that the “city council of freedom work”, and that proof of this is the aid to the hotel industry, aid when the Minimum Living Income does not arrive or to lower jobs. And that, he said, “without the national government having sent us a single euro.”

Equal Gem, mayor of Santander, also highlighted the work that the consistories have done during the pandemic, “the only door that citizens could knock on.” From Córdoba, José María Bellido, underlined the importance that “the creation of spaces for coexistence has had in his city, overcoming open debates that led nowhere”.

Luis Barcala, mayor of Alicante, indicated that the best thing that can be said to a mayor, “they tell me, it is a good thing that this pandemic has caught us with you governing,” while highlighting that Alicante has repeated for the second consecutive year as the city of Spain more liberal in the economic thing, something that has obtained, applying “to the letter” the recipe book of the PP.

Garcia Albiol, mayor BadalonaHe gave his municipality as an example “a paradigm of what is happening in Spain, the union that is taking place between the PSOE and the radicals.” Fernández-Pacheco, mayor of Almería, recalled these last two years of government that have been marked by the pandemic and by the Danas, but also “by the demand to get the best of us, solidarity and companionship.”

The last to intervene has been the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, what began by thanking Murcia, “Because the epicenter of change in Spain is this Region, thank you for everything you achieved.” Martínez-Almeida also highlighted the 400 million euros invested and tendered in the Community of Madrid, and Pedro Sánchez has been disfigured by his “disconnection” with society. “Pedro Sánchez may pardon the coup plotters, but the Spaniards are not going to pardon politicians, they are not going to forgive him,” he concluded.