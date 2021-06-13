The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, affirmed this Sunday in a match ceremony that “before the end of the month of June, the vaccination of the band between 30 and 39 years».

López Miras made these statements to questions from journalists, in a popular act where signatures were collected against the pardons proposed by the Government of Spain, in a tent installed in the Plaza del Romea.

At that event, the President of the Region explained that everything will depend “on what the Epidemiology and Public Health Service proposes.” “We will put all the resources for it,” he stressed.

López Miras stressed that “now the important thing is to continue in the development of this vaccination by age groups”, although he is convinced that, before the end of the month, the 30 to 39 age group may be vaccinated, which will promote what “The vast majority of Murcians are already vaccinated” Before the summer is over

The Region registers 30 positives in a day without deaths



The Epidemiology Service reported that the Region of Murcia registered this Saturday a total of 30 new positives, compared to the 70 registered during the day on Friday. During the day of this Saturday there was no no death due to coronavirus, so the number of deaths registered since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,605.