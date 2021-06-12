Ramón Juan becomes the second reinforcement of Mirandés looking ahead to the next season. The goalkeeper, born in Barcelona, signing for two seasons, from Cornellá with which he was promoted to First RFEF. He was a key piece for the Catalan squad as he played all the matches in the second phase of the competition.

With your arrival, the rojillo team already has two goalkeepers on its squad after the renewal of Raúl Lizoain. Closer to saying goodbye is the Castilian La Mancha goal Limones that he is free to negotiate his incorporation to another club. Sabadell has shown interest in taking over their services.