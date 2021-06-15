The behavior of these parliamentarians was considered by observers of the Iranian scene as evidence of their disengagement from the problems and conditions of minorities in this country, and that they were appointed by the ruling authority.

Throughout the past days of the election campaign, the seven candidates for the Iranian presidential elections did not address the affairs and problems of the religious and sectarian minorities in Iran, especially since the Iranian constitution stipulates in its founding articles that “Islam is based on the Twelver Jaafari (Shiite) school of thought, is the official religion of Iran, and it is the original that stays forever.”

During his presentation of his electoral program, the reformist candidate Abdel Nasser Hemmati touched on the situation of religious minorities in the country, recalling that it would increase their participation alongside women in managing the country’s institutions, without addressing any of the details related to their living and political conditions.

For his part, the conservative candidate Ibrahim Raisi, considered in advance as a semi-winner, who was the head of the judicial authority in the country, and is accused in more than one incident of issuing unfair judicial rulings against members of religious and sectarian minorities, Sunnis, Bahais and Christians, evaded official general answers to any proposal to the problem of religious minorities And speaking of the unity of the Iranian nation and its common destiny.

Intimidation of minorities

Estimates indicate that the number of Iranian citizens who are not Shiite Muslims exceeds ten million, or about 12 percent of the country’s population, of whom Kurds, Arabs, and Baluch Sunni Muslims constitute a majority, while Christians, Zoroastrians, Mandaeans, Bahais and Jews represent about 2 percent, but their numbers are declining dramatically. periodically, due to the pressure placed on them.

According to the annual US Religious Freedom Report 2020, on which US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken based his first comment on Iran, he said: “Iran continues to intimidate, harass, and arrest members of religious minorities, including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Zoroastrians, Sunnis, and Sufi Muslims.”

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the Iranian researcher in political affairs, Sinan Zagiri, explained the mechanisms that the Iranian authorities are working on in the file of religious and sectarian minorities in the country: “The most important thing for the Iranian authorities is the political and media coverage of the forms of persecution that nearly ten million people are subjected to. To do this, it creates functional political representatives for the members of these religious and sectarian minorities who are loyal to them and who try to cover up the conditions of their members, and portray the conditions of religious life and public freedoms as being at the top of equality.”

Zagiri added, “The Jewish representative, Humayun Samehabadi, is a model for that role. He presents to the media a decorated picture of the conditions of the Jewish minority in Iran, despite their numbers decreasing from nearly 80,000 in 1979, to less than 15,000 at the present time, under pressure of bleeding.” Migration as a result of pressure.

evade the answer

Young groups of Iranian religious and sectarian minorities asked direct questions to the Iranian presidential candidates regarding the “barometric national identity card” and its role in monitoring and persecuting religious and sectarian minorities in the country, but the candidates either refused to answer or considered it part of the “automation of state institutions in Iran.”

The card, which has been compulsorily distributed to various residents of the country since the beginning of this year, and contains information that determines the religion and sect of the person who obtained it, is the only way to access the Internet and social networks, which means that the Iranian security authorities can follow the activities, interests and forms of communication of citizens from Children of religious and sectarian minorities directly.

In the same context, the Iranian writer and commentator Dogan Shirfani, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, enumerated the levels of political and ideological persecution against members of minorities in Iran by saying: “It may be a great surprise if we say that Iranian Jews and Christians are the least subjected to persecution. Relatively from the rest of the minorities, the members of the two sects, estimated at 150,000, are exposed and used by the Iranian political system in its relations with Western countries, yet three-quarters of them emigrated in recent years, under the pressures of economic conditions and general political repression.As for Sunni Muslims, they are marginalized. They are completely excluded from any public role in the country, and their areas are neglected, and they cannot comfortably profess their beliefs in public places.The most oppressed sect are the Baha’is, estimated at about 350 thousand, and their places of worship are subjected to abuse, their cemeteries are also vandalized, and their chief preachers are imprisoned and punished with years of imprisonment. long because of their beliefs.

It is worth noting that during the nineties, while the wave of reform movement was rising in the country headed by Muhammad Khatami, a parliamentary, popular and political debate was escalating in Iran regarding the rights and conditions of religious and sectarian minorities in the country, but the smashing of the reform wave at that time destroyed any talk about that so far.