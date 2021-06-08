The Russian Ministry of Transport has proposed to ban electric scooters weighing more than 35 kilograms from driving on sidewalks. On Tuesday, June 8, reports TASS…

According to the deputy director of the departmental department of state policy in the field of automobile and urban passenger transport, Vladimir Lugovenko, now, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the relevant amendments to the traffic rules governing the movement of personal mobility devices (SIM) are being discussed.

“What’s new, compared to what was, is the introduction of the masses. We propose to limit the weight of SIM for joint use with pedestrians to 35 kilograms, ”the official said.