They want to oblige manufacturers to recycle 100% of packaging from 2022 with the current standard of 30% on average. Such a bill was prepared by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Izvestia got acquainted with the document. Manufacturers of goods that do not reach the new level will pay double the eco-tax, suggest amendments by the department. For example, if a company has processed half of the package of the standard, the rest will have to be transferred to the treasury at a double eco-tariff.

Now manufacturers also deduct an environmental fee to the treasury if they do not dispose of the packaging according to the standard, but without a double increasing coefficient. The government’s goal is to halve the amount of waste disposed of at landfills by 2030 by recycling some of the materials, such as packaging.

According to the Russian environmental operator, in the EU by 2030 the standard for packaging recycling will average 70%, for plastics – 55%, for glass – 75%, for paper – 85%.

The draft law of the Ministry of Natural Resources creates additional risks for bona fide manufacturers who are already engaged or planning to engage in recycling, believes Anton Guskov, a representative of the SKO Electronics – Utilization Association. The companies are confident that this approach will increase the cost of production.

The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources explained to Izvestia that the department has no task to collect large sums from producers. The standard will be doubled for certain groups of goods (for example, tires) and only for those companies that do not participate in self-disposal of waste. The wording of the bill, which is now under discussion, will be finalized, the department added.

Eco-dispute: Ministry of Natural Resources wants to double the recycling fee for business