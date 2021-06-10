The Russian Ministry of Defense has published archival documents on the liberation of Lithuania within the framework of the No Statute of Limitations project. The section “Gratitude for Freedom: Delete, Forget, Destroy”, dedicated to preserving the memory of the Red Army soldiers who died during the liberation of the Lithuanian SSR, is available at website departments.

“The historical materials from the Central Archives of the Russian Ministry of Defense have been published, which testify to the bloody battles for the liberation of the republic and the heroes-liberators, as well as photographic evidence of the petty Lithuanian” war “with the great past.” it says in the message.

So, in the section you can see information about the monuments to Soviet soldiers, which are located on the territory of Lithuania, but are destroyed without maintenance and repair. In addition, journals of the Red Army’s military operations on Lithuanian territory, as well as documents of soldiers buried in mass graves, have been published.

“The materials presented in a special section testify to the systematic barbaric destruction by the authorities of the present-day Republic of Lithuania of the Red Army’s military graves on the territory of the country,” the Defense Ministry said. They stressed that the soldiers buried in these places sacrificed their lives in the battles of 1944 for the liberation of the Lithuanian SSR from the Nazi occupation. It is noted that at the moment there are 269 memorials of the Great Patriotic War in Lithuania.