A multimedia section has been opened on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is dedicated to the memory of Soviet soldiers – the liberators of the Republic of Lithuania during the war. The section presents declassified documents from the Central Archives of the military department, Izvestia TV channel reports.

In the battles for the liberation of Lithuania from the Nazis in the summer and autumn of 1944, more than 137 thousand Red Army soldiers died. Tens of thousands more died defending the republic in the early days of the Great Patriotic War.

Since 2008, the struggle against Soviet war memorials has intensified in the independent Baltic states. And since 2017, Vilnius has been blocking all Russia’s attempts to restore monuments.

The photographs posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense show that many monuments and graves of Soviet soldiers in Lithuania are now in a deplorable state.

The memorial in Siauliai was completely demolished by the city authorities in December 2019. But in many cities monuments are erected to Lithuanian nationalists – accomplices of the German occupiers.

The Ministry of Defense aims to protect the historical truth, to preserve the memory of the liberators of Europe from the brown plague. The site contains previously classified historical documents that reveal the details of military operations in 1944 in Lithuania, describe the exploits of Soviet soldiers.

New section became a part of the historical project “Without a statute of limitations” being implemented in Russia.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.