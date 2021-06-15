Italy will have its own gigafactory for the construction of 37 GWh electric car batteries. To the project, also financed by the state through funds from the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), also participate Stellantis. The confirmation came from the words of the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani that during a webinar dedicated to the European mobility reform, promoted byAssociation Until proven otherwise.

“We are working on the creation of a national pole for the production of batteries that can be integrated into the European supply chain to make us more autonomous and competitive.

Minister Cingolani on electricity: “It takes 10 years”

Minister Cingolani also emphasized the issue of electric cars and the energy transition which, logically speaking, cannot be immediate but gradual.

“We have to be realistic, the ecological transition does not happen in an instant: it takes at least ten years – said the Minister Cingolani – 13 million euro 0 cars circulate in Italy, we cannot say to families: from tomorrow you all buy Tesla. Moreover, even if we had all electric vehicles from tomorrow, we would not know where to recharge them.

Cingolani realist on electric cars: “We can’t tell families, from tomorrow you all buy Tesla …”

The sacrosanct objective of the progressive and definitive electrification of transport must be pursued with a concrete and practical approach that takes into account social sustainability, the increase in costs for families and the technological challenge: from the current 0.8 gigawatts of installed renewables to year, we need to get to 8 gigawatts per year.

Cingolani on hydrogen: “Technological bet on the future”

For the Minister Cingolani of the Energy Transition to reach the goal of zero emissions, in addition to electricity, there are hydrogen car.

The goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 requires a mix of realism and a technological bet on the future. We must proceed with the electrification of the car fleet and get the hydrogen-powered car off the ground.

For Cingolani, we must also focus on hydrogen-powered cars

But the PNRR does not work miracles – concluded – on a cultural level, for example, we see too many cars circulating on the street with a single passenger, the driver, and this is a problem ”.

