The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, said yesterday that the differences that exist between the autonomous communities in carrying out and accessing the Ebau comply with current regulations and have the “trust of professionals”, who are the ones who have determined «That these students can go» to the test «with the acquired qualification» after the year of the pandemic.

Celaá made these statements in the control session to the Government of Congress and in response to a question formulated by the deputy of Vox Joaquín Robles, about the fact that this year in nine communities students can take the university entrance exam with up to two failed subjects, while in the rest of the regions, such as Murcia, they have to have everything passed.

For the representative of the Santiago Abascal party, this situation represents “an absolute violation” of article 14 of the Constitution, which includes the equality of all Spaniards.

The minister called on Robles to “assume the consequences of an autonomous state” like Spain, where the Ebau tests have a part that is determined by the Government and another that is assumed by the autonomies, which “are those that have curricular competence” . And he pointed out that this year’s test is still governed by the regulations “of the preceding Government.”