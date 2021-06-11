Mines Deep in the wilderness of Lapland, the 360 ​​million-year-old Sokli is dormant – soon it may become a treasure trove of electric cars, and it arouses some horror.

There is now water in the small quarries of the former test dungeon.

Last year, the state bought Sokli, a decades-long mining project in the wilderness of Eastern Lapland. In a couple of years, it will be clear whether a mine will finally be built there. Many bends are still in the way, but the plans have also changed.

Savukoski

Soklia there is hardly a more remote place in Finland.

From Savukoski, the sky must continue for another 90 kilometers northeast to the armpit of Urho Kekkonen National Park.

The asphalt of Korvatunturintie turns into gravel, and the last kilometers before the destination are a bumpy cottage road.