No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mines Deep in the wilderness of Lapland, the 360 ​​million-year-old Sokli is dormant – soon it may become a treasure trove of electric cars, and it arouses some horror.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 4 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is now water in the small quarries of the former test dungeon. Picture: Jukka Gröndahl / HS

Last year, the state bought Sokli, a decades-long mining project in the wilderness of Eastern Lapland. In a couple of years, it will be clear whether a mine will finally be built there. Many bends are still in the way, but the plans have also changed.

For subscribers

Savukoski

Soklia there is hardly a more remote place in Finland.

From Savukoski, the sky must continue for another 90 kilometers northeast to the armpit of Urho Kekkonen National Park.

The asphalt of Korvatunturintie turns into gravel, and the last kilometers before the destination are a bumpy cottage road.

Topics related to the article

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Djokovic surrenders to Nadal and rewrites history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.