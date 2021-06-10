In the US state of Maine, millions of bugs were carried to Wells Beach. Reported by the Daily Star.

On June 6, local residents discovered an unknown dark substance on the shore. Later it turned out that these are hundreds of thousands of microscopic insects.

Marine biologist Steve Dickson told a local newspaper that in 35 years he had never seen anything like it. “Usually at this time of year we are told that there are many rotting algae and flies swarming around them on the beach. But I never expected to see it, ”Dixon commented on the incident.

Local scientists were involved in identifying unknown bugs. So far, it has not been possible to find out the insects belong to any species, nor where did they come from on the shore.

Earlier it was reported that a mysterious insect climbed into the boat of a Canadian who went fishing and scared him. “A cross between a crab, a turtle, a beetle and an alien,” the man described his fellow traveler.