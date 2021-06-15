Back there One thousand miles: from tomorrow the 375 cars admitted to the race, plus some prestigious cars in the special list, will start from the traditional ramp of Viale Venezia in Brescia, and will return on Saturday 19th after a journey that, as always, will show the beauty of Italy and its cities . It will be an anti-clockwise edition, following the path used between 1927 and 1957: for the first time, since the race was transformed into a re-enactment race.

According to Alberto Piantoni, managing director of 1000 Miglia, “The race was synonymous with experimentation, technological innovation and the future of the automobile. Today we want to bring back to life the same spirit and audacity of those years to respond to the challenges that characterize mobility and today’s world, starting with the theme of sustainability. We did it with the introduction of electric at 1000 Miglia Green“.

On the sidelines and within the 2021 race, space will also be given to the 1000 Miglia Charity project, this year dedicated to the fundraising campaign to support the Women’s Cancer Center, the multidisciplinary and multifunctional center for women of the Ieo, the European Institute of oncology. In fact, there will also be a pink Aston Martin with an all-female team on board: at the wheel will alternate the actress Alessandra Mastronardi, Cristina Parodi, Caterina Balivo, Melissa Satta and the former blue volleyball player Francesca Piccinini.

What will be the main protagonists? Among the most important entries there will be three Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 with Zagato bodywork, identical to those that raced and won in 1929 and 1930 respectively with Giuseppe Campari and Tazio Nuvolari. There will also be the 8C 2900 Botticella, which in 1936 was run by the Scuderia Ferrari. 18 entries arrive from Maranello: of note is the Ferrari 340 America Spider Vignale (1952, formerly Taruffi). There will also be two Bugattis type 35 and five Tipo 37. For Mercedes-Benz the Mille Miglia will be filled with 300 SLs, eleven of them: one of them is a prototype version that was deployed in the 1952 edition. year: OM, Sunbeam, Salmson, Delahaye, Siata, Cisitalia, Stanguellini, Healey, Osca, Ermini. The oldest will be an OM 469 from 1922. Alfa Romeo is the most represented brand with 50 participating cars, followed by Fiat with 40 and Lancia with 31. After Italy, with 292 drivers and co-drivers present, the largest number of participants come from the Netherlands (146) and Germany (80).

Path: on Wednesday 16 June the crews will head towards the Tyrrhenian coast, they will tackle the Cisa Pass on the first day and will conclude the first stage in the evening in Viareggio. On Thursday the cars will continue towards Pisa up to Castiglione della Pescaia; to then continue in the heart of the Maremma di Grosseto up to Viterbo; from here the restart towards the capital and the walkway in Via Veneto. On Friday the cars will go up Orvieto and Cortona, then Arezzo and finally the climbs: the Futa and Raticosa passes to reach Bologna. On Saturday we will return to Brescia after passing through Reggio Emilia and Modena, and then to Sirmione and Salò.

Here you can download the complete list of starters.