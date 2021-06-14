The 2021 edition of the One thousand miles takes place from 16 to 19 June. The official start of the famous regularity race for historic cars which starts and ends a Brescia it was postponed by 5 weeks.

The Mille Miglia 2021 was initially planned from 12 to 15 May. In the program confirmed the unpublished counterclockwise path and the intermediate stages of Viareggio, Rome and Bologna.

The COVID-19 this time it partially upset the plans of the 1000 Miglia. In 2020 the Red Arrow in fact took place in full Autumn and instead this year close tosummer.

The official dates are those that go from Wednesday 16 June in the afternoon of Saturday 19.

1000 Miglia 2021 counterclockwise route

Respecting the tradition of the track from Brescia to Rome and back, with stage arrivals a V.theareggio and Bologna, the 2021 edition will present an absolute novelty for the commemorative 1000 Miglia: for the first time, the direction of travel of the race it will be reversed compared to recent editions, taking up the Counterclockwise of many editions of the original speed racing.

From Brescia, the crews will head for the Tyrrhenian coast to stop at Viareggio, starting the next day at a time of Rome. The third stage, starting from the capital, will go up north to endApennines, in the capital of Emilia. The fourth and last stage, from Bologna will lead up to the traditional arrival at Brescia.

The route of the 1000 Miglia 2021 will also bring the crews to face both the Pass of the Cisa, in the first stage, that i Steps of Futa is Tiring on the third day of competition.

Mille Miglia 2021 program and stages

Stage 1 – Wednesday 16 June 2021

Sector 1 from Brescia (CO 1) to Parma (CO 2)

Sector 2 from Parma (CO 2) to Viareggio (CO 3)

Stage 2 – Thursday 17 June 2021

Sector 3 from Viareggio (CO 4) to Bibbona (CO 5)

Sector 4 from Bibbona (CO 5) to Castiglione della Pescaia (CO 6)

Sector 5 from Castiglione della Pescaia (CO 6) to Viterbo (CO 7)

Sector 6 from Viterbo (CO 7) to Rome (CO 8)

Stage 3 – Friday 18 June 2021

Sector 7 from Rome (CO 9) to Orvieto (CO 10)

Sector 8 from Orvieto (CO 10) to Arezzo (CO 11)

Sector 9 from Arezzo (CO 11) to Prato (CO 12)

Sector 10 from Prato (CO 12) to Bologna (CO 13)

Stage 4 – Saturday 19 June 2021

Sector 11 from Bologna (CO 14) to Verona (CO 15)

Sector 12 from Verona (CO 15) to Brescia (CO 16)

Mille Miglia 2021, 400 historic cars at the start

At the start “Red Arrow” this year there are approx 400 vintage cars of inestimable value, of which well 121 belong to the brands Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia.

As usual, the brand takes part in the event Alfa Romeo, both as a Global Automotive Partner and a competitor, fielding four precious cars: the 6C 1500 Super Sport from 1928, the 1900 Sport Spider from 1954, the 2000 Sportiva of 1954 and the 1900 Super Sprint from 1956.

The four jewels of the historical collection are led by exceptional crews, among which the President of Stellantis stands out John Elkann with his wife Lavinia Borromeo aboard the 1900 Super Sprint. The multi-titled players will also be at the starting line Giovanni Moceri is Daniele Bonetti up Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport, already winners of the 2019 edition aboard the same car.

They complete the deployment Alberto Vassallo is John White of the digital Car & Vintage platform on the very rare 2000 Sportiva and the crew of Roberto Giolito, Head of Heritage, and TV host Camila Raznovich on the boat 1900 Sport Spider.

The best of 1000 Miglia 2020 VIDEO

There are four extraordinary, authentic specimens moving artwork, belonging to the Heritage collection, the department dedicated to the protection and promotion of the historical heritage of the brands Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth.

