The past and the present of Alfa Romeo intertwine in a whirlwind of memories and emotions in the Mille Miglia 2021, which will start the day after tomorrow from Brescia, where in viale Venezia everything is ready for the start of the thirty-ninth edition commemorating the “most beautiful race in the world “, as Enzo Ferrari liked to call it. Of the approximately 400 vintage cars at the start, jewels of inestimable value, 131 belong to the Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia brands, which represent the largest team in the starting blocks.

At the start, in the dual role of Global Automotive Partner and competitor, Alfa Romeo is fielding four racing cars that can’t wait to tackle the marathon from Brescia to Rome and back: the 6C 1500 Super Sport of 1928, the 1900 Sport Spider of 1954, the 2000 Sports car of 1954 and the 1900 Super Sprint of 1956. The cars, normally kept in the rooms of the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum, will be brought into the race by leading personalities in the automotive sector. At the wheel of the 1900 Super Sprint, flanked by his wife Lavinia Borromeo, the chairman of Stellantis will sit John Elkann. On the 6C 1500 Super Sport, with decidedly more competitive ambitions than the scion of the Agnelli house with his wife, the very champions and multiple titles Giovanni Moceri is Daniele Bonetti, true masters of regularity for historic cars.

They complete the deployment Alberto Vassallo is John White of the digital platform Car & Vintage, which will have at their disposal the very rare 2000 Sportiva, and, on the 1900 Sport Spider, the crew formed by Roberto Giolito, head of FCA Heritage, and the television host Camila Raznovich. Spotlights also on modern models, Giulia is Stelvio, witnesses of the recent history of the Milanese house that on June 24th he will celebrate his 111th birthday. Thirty specimens of the two cars will follow the racing cars along the entire route, with two Quadrifoglio models as official trailblazers of the event.