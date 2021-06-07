Another blow comes in Arkadiusz Milik’s career. After having suffered two knee injuries that left him out of action for more than a year in the Naples and having stayed away from the green in the first months of last season for not having renewed with the azzurri, the striker officially knew today that he will not play the Eurocup. This was announced by the Polish national team, which also confirmed that coach Paulo Sousa will not summon other players to replace him.

The forward suffered a problem in the left knee during the last league match between Metz and Marseille, and also he flew to Barcelona to discuss his situation with Dr. Cugat. The therapies of the last weeks did not serve to calm the pain, which needed at least two more weeks of treatments. There were too many for Poland, which will debut in the Euro next Monday against Slovakia, and on Saturday 19 he will play against Spain. Milik, who with Marseille scored 10 goals in 16 games and it sounded again for several greats of Europe, will use the summer to recover and be ready for the next course. You will quickly forget one more disappointment.