It does not reach the final. Milett Figueroa was eliminated from Artist of the year last Saturday June 12, before his opponent Pamela Franco.

The singer and actress did not convince the jury, who by unanimous decision agreed not to participate in the last gala of this season.

“This is one more step for me, the road does not end here. I will continue studying, I will continue preparing ”, Were the words of the interpreter when she learned that her stage in Gisela Valcárcel’s program ended.

“The important thing is that here I grew enormously week after week, I did not imagine it myself, but I thank all the jurors for the returns, for trusting me and all the people who are in their homes and trust me, thank you very much” added the young woman.

In that edition, Milett Figueroa sang “Mala fama”; however, he had some out of tune during his presentation. These errors were recognized by the model, who accepted that she had not performed well.

“In rehearsals it went very well. Yes I had to breathe before falling into that phrase, but with the nerves and the live I was wrong. It is true that I have had a big mistake, “he said after the jury’s comments.

Figueroa faced Pamela Franco, who appeared on the dance floor being reinforced by Alma bella. Santi Lesmes, Tilsa Lozano and the other members of the jury applauded his show.

Milett Figueroa, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.