Milett Figueroa showed up on the set of America today to be part of a fun sequence. However, the young woman did not imagine that the game would involve Tilsa Lozano placeholder image and Santi Lesmes, his biggest detractors.

The actress is currently in sentencing and runs the risk of not reaching the semi-final of The Artist of the Year. In addition, during its participation in the entire new season it has been harshly criticized by both juries.

Given this, Milett Figueroa he was encouraged to speak about this situation and responded to his qualifiers. The model put cold cloths on and assured that she receives the comments made to her with great respect, since they are the experts.

“I have learned to love them with all the comments and the scores. I respect them. The two opinions of both Tilsa Lozano placeholder image like Santi Lesmes’s are very valid. I like that they give me the comments after my show. I’m good, “said the participant of The Artist of the Year, who will have to compete against Pamela Franco again to find out who is still in the race.

Gisela Valcárcel highlights the acting work of Milett Figueroa

In one of the editions of The Artist of the Year, Milett Figueroa she played Maria from the neighborhood. Her presentation captivated the host Gisela Valcárcel, who congratulated her from her Instagram account.

“Bravo! For me it was fantastic to see your performances, you are a hit. Without a doubt called to do theater, to delight us when you act, sing and dance. Bravo. Milena (Zárate) thanks for your participation, I loved your performance. Strength is in unity, ”wrote Gisela Valcárcel on her official Instagram account.

