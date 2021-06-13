This Saturday, June 12, it is defined whether Milett Figueroa or Pamela Franco go to the final of Artist of the year. However, tonight was not good for the model, as she went out of tune when she performed the song “Bad fame” by Danna Paola.

The jurors were not satisfied with his interpretation and in general with the entire presentation. On the one hand, Denisse Dibos said: “Our comment is not on the side of the error, but in general for its performance. It was weak, in general we noticed it down ”.

In turn, Tilsa Lozano affirmed that she did not notice the help of her guest: “I never realized that the support was on stage.”

Santi was not happy with the performance either and turned to Renzo Dalí, Milett’s coach. “You don’t have to justify yourself, it’s your fault. If you find it difficult, you should have created your own style of the song for her, “he said.

Before the verdict of the jury, Milett who said people don’t trust her vocally, took the blame and was on the verge of tears. “In rehearsals it turned out very well. Yes I had to breathe before falling into that phrase, but with the nerves and the live I was wrong. It is true that I have had a big mistake ”, he concluded.

