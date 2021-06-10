Milett Figueroa is on his birthday. The actress celebrated his 29 years with an emotional surprise from his mother on the set of America today this Thursday, June 10.

The model, who beat Pamela Franco in The Artist of the Year, appeared on the Ethel Pozo show with her mother.

There, doña Martha He sang the song “My pretty girl” live for him and left him a tender message for completing one more year of life.

“My mom always loves to sing, because she has a great talent. Everything I learned I learned from her ”, she thanked Milett Figueroa by surprise.

For her part, the mother of the family expressed her admiration for her daughter’s talent. “I am proud of my daughter (…). They will allow me to tell you that my father in heaven also has his birthday today, ”he said.

“I did not want to show off talent or pride without detracting from the talent of the other girl (Pamela Franco), but I knew that Milett does it with so much talent and with so much love (…). As a family we are all descendants of artists ”, he added.

Milett Figueroa suffers an accident in Artist of the Year

On Saturday, June 5, the actress and singer injured her ankle in her last performance of The Artist of the Year. At the end of her show, the young woman made a bad step that took her to the ground.

Santi Lesmes and Bethlehem Estévez they regretted the incident. “What a shame you finished the choreography like this,” the Argentine told him.

