After being eliminated from The Artist of the Year, model Milett Figueroa gave a statement about her participation in the program and her new projects in the music industry.

According to the former reality girl, she accepted the challenges that were proposed to her by the production of the show to show that she could convince the jury.

“I did the best I could here. I think that the credit will always go to the people who take risks and I risked a lot in this sentence. From the first week, this song was not for me, but they put it on me and I accepted the challenge, “he said to America shows.

“In the rehearsal it went better, but always in the live something happens that I do not handle like the fall, like this not reaching the note that I had, but it will be corrected,” added the model.

Milett Figueroa assured that now he will dedicate himself to the recording of his first album, despite the harsh criticism he received from the jury of The Artist of the Year.

“Big things are coming, I am in search of the musical identity that I want to do, of the language with which I want to communicate with the public. It will be a nice surprise ”, announced the former member of This is war.

Milett Figueroa and Pamela Franco faced off in The Artist of the Year after being sentenced. However, it was the singer who managed to beat the model with a cumbia mix with her companions from Alma bella.

Milett Figueroa, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.