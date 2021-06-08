Barça and Milan have opened a negotiation path for Junior Firpo (08-22-1996), as reported on Tuesday night by the journalist Fabrizio Romano. It is not the first time that the rossonero club has been linked with the left-back born in the Dominican Republic, but none of those conversations caught on before.

Júnior, substitute left-back for Jordi Alba, has lowered its cache and has seen its progression slow down due to the lack of confidence of all the coaches that it has had so far Valverde, Setién and Koeman have not given him confidence because they have denied their defensive attitude, but the truth is that Junior, beyond a horrible first appearance in grenade As soon as he arrived, he did not clash when he played. Alba’s supremacy in the position, however, has left her with no options.

Junior had options to go out to the Premier last summer and, in winter, on loan to Granada. Mián has also been interested in his situation and now contacts are being resumed. The objective of Barça, to be able to sell it for its market price, about 10 million euros.