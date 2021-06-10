The original RPG based on the Mii characters for the Switch continues to dominate. In hardware, the Nintendo console continues to sweep.

Talk about the top of sales in Japan is to do it practically from the reign of Nintendo Switch both in software and hardware. It is enough to review the figures issued by the prestigious magazine Famitsu -which we see via Gematsu– where we know the best sellers of the week from May 31 to June 6.

Like last week, Miitopia is once again at the top of the list, after having placed more than 25,000 units within the indicated seven-day period. An excellent premiere for the original Nintendo Switch RPG, which beats other powerful console titles like Monster Hunter Rise. Biomutant, which in the week of its release came to be in the second position, disappears from a Top Ten with 9 Nintendo Switch games. Only Resident Evil 8 for PS4 sneaks in.

Game sales in Japan (running total)

[NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 25,647 (132,823) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 19,583 (2,245,384) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,567 (2,614,401) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,688 (1,983,567) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 11,687 (2,213,705) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 12/02/21) – 9,818 (767,754) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,788 (3,862,653) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 7,350 (4,299,265) [NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous, 05/20/21) – 6,447 (122,203) [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 08/05/21) – 6,354 (179,486)

In Japan they do not wait for Nintendo Switch ProAs far as consoles are concerned, it seems that Japanese users have not wanted to wait for the expected and rumored Nintendo Switch Pro announcement. It is not necessary to lower the price of the original console, which is at the highest after adding another almost 75,000 units, followed by its Switch Lite version with more than 20,000.

Console Sales in Japan (Running Total)

Switch – 74,204 (16,242,624) Switch Lite – 23,004 (3,872,862) PlayStation 5 – 16,302 (668,867) PlayStation 4 – 2,725 (7,790,950) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,028 (131,513) Xbox Series X – 346 (34,003) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 341 (1,165,224) Xbox Series S – 284 (12,130)

